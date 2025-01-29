Kansas City Battles Major Tuberculosis Outbreak, 67 Active Cases, Hundreds Under Watch

The Kansas City region is currently dealing with one of the most significant tuberculosis outbreaks in U.S. history, as per health officials. Dozens of active cases have been reported, causing concern amongst the public and health authorities.

What Happened: The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has identified 67 active tuberculosis cases in Wyandotte and Johnson counties as of January 24. The outbreak, which started last year, is still under investigation, with the origin yet to be determined, reported Reuters.

The department is currently tracking 384 individuals for potential exposure to the disease, providing testing and treatment assistance. A spokesperson stated, “While this outbreak is larger than normal, the risk remains low for the general public.”

Tuberculosis, a disease spread through the air and caused by a bacterium, mainly affects the lungs but can also target other body parts like the brain. If left untreated, it can be deadly. The disease can stay dormant in the body for years without causing symptoms, known as latent TB. Since 2024, 79 latent infections have been reported in the Kansas City area.

Four staff members from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are helping with contact tracing, testing, screening, and health education in the community. According to a World Health Organization report, the U.S. recorded 8,649 cases of tuberculosis last year, surpassing COVID-19 as the top cause for infectious disease-related deaths in 2023.

Why It Matters: The Trump administration recently ordered a halt to all communications from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention due to the spread of bird flu.

Furthermore, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, is currently undergoing Senate confirmation hearings. His unorthodox views on vaccines and health policies are expected to be scrutinized during these hearings.

Furthermore, recently Trump signed an executive order intending to take the U.S. out of the WHO. The president cited the organization’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and its susceptibility to political influence as reasons behind the decision.

The president also signed a spending freeze which put $3 trillion of federal spending in limbo, a move that affected the healthcare sector. However, this move was rescinded on Wednesday following opposition and lawsuits.

