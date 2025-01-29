Tesla, Starbucks And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Tesla Inc. TSLA to report quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $27.13 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tesla shares fell 0.4% to $396.65 in after-hours trading.

Starbucks Corp. SBUX reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company suspended its guidance for fiscal year 2025 last quarter, citing the company's "CEO transition coupled with the current state of the business." Niccol took over as chief executive of Starbucks in September. Starbucks shares gained 0.4% to $100.79 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Microsoft Corp. MSFT to post quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $68.80 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Microsoft shares fell 0.1% to $446.70 in after-hours trading.

Stryker Corp. SYK reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company posted quarterly earnings of $4.01 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.87 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $6.44 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. The company also announced the retirement of its CFO Glenn Boehnlein. Stryker shares fell 0.8% to $392.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Meta Platforms Inc. META to post quarterly earnings at $6.77 per share on revenue of $46.99 billion after the closing bell. Meta shares gained 0.5% to $677.98 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock