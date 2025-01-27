Cathie Wood Swoops In To Buy AMD Shares Amid DeepSeek Tech Upheaval, Dumps Tesla Stock Worth $8.1 Million

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest executed significant trades involving major companies such as Tesla Inc. TSLA, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD , Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, and Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.

The Tesla Trade

On Monday, Ark Invest made a notable move by selling 20,392 shares of Tesla Inc. through ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. The sale was valued at approximately $8.1 million. This decision comes amid growing concerns over potential cuts to electric vehicle tax credits under the Trump administration, as highlighted by Gary Black, Managing Partner at Future Fund LLC. Tesla’s stock faced a 2.32% decline, closing at $397.15, as investors reacted to these uncertainties and diverging forecasts for Tesla’s 2025 delivery growth.

The Advanced Micro Devices Trade

Ark Invest also increased its stake in AMD. by purchasing 42,554 shares through the ARKW ETF, amounting to a transaction worth approximately $4.89 million. AMD’s stock experienced a significant drop of 6.37%, closing at $115.01, following a broader selloff in the tech sector. This decline was triggered by reports of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek unveiling a competitive AI model, which impacted major technology stocks, including AMD.

The Palantir Trade

Ark Invest sold 60,375 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. via the ARKW ETF, with the sale valued at around $4.55 million. Palantir’s shares fell by 4.48%, closing at $75.44, amid heightened competition concerns from DeepSeek’s AI advancements. The tech-heavy Nasdaq faced heavy selling pressure, contributing to Palantir’s stock decline.

The Amazon Trade

Ark Invest bolstered its position in Amazon.com Inc. by purchasing a total of 7,461 shares across the ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and ARKW ETFs. The combined purchase was valued at approximately $1.76 million, based on Amazon’s closing price of $235.42. Amazon’s stock saw a modest increase of 0.24% on the day. Wood has been loading up on Amazon stock, she purchased $8.9 million worth of shares in early January.

Other Key Trades:

Purchased 31,548 shares of Cameco Corp through ARKQ.Sold 53,234 shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. via ARKQ.

through ARKQ.Sold 53,234 shares of via ARKQ. Bought 52,490 shares of Salesforce Inc. through ARKW.Sold 808,859 shares of Nu Holdings Ltd via ARKW.

