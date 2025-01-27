Amid Nvidia And Chinese AI Anxieties, Top Analyst Predicts Higher AI Infrastructure Demand Despite Market Jitters: 'The Market Is Overreacting To DeepSeek's Success'

Nvidia Corporation NVDA on Monday experienced significant investor anxiety following the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI firm. Despite the market’s reaction, a top analyst suggests that the demand for AI infrastructure will continue to rise.

What Happened: Deepwater Asset Management's managing partner, Gene Munster took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, "I believe the market is overreacting to DeepSeek's success."

He suggested that DeepSeek's achievement likely reflects progress in chip architecture but noted its impact remains uncertain. “It's unclear if it's a 5% or 500% improvement,” Munster said.

Munster also pointed out an overlooked angle in the conversation: “What's being missed today is if there is a more efficient way to train models, it could increase the level of investment to build AI infrastructure given the prospects of reaching artificial general intelligence are more achievable.”

The analyst said that the market will remain on edge until the earnings reports from major tech companies like Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Meta Platforms Inc. META, and Tesla Inc. TSLA.

Nvidia’s earnings are anticipated on Feb. 26, with a focus on model training costs.

In a paper published last month, DeepSeek researchers revealed that training the DeepSeek-V3 model used Nvidia’s H800 chips, with costs totaling under $6 million.

Why It Matters: On Monday, Nvidia also acknowledged DeepSeek’s model performance, underscoring the ongoing demand for its advanced chips.

“DeepSeek's work illustrates how new models can be created using that technique, leveraging widely-available models and compute that is fully export control compliant,” the company stated.

DeepSeek’s R1 model, described as a ChatGPT killer, has outperformed OpenAI with significantly lower costs.

Nvidia’s stock has sunk below its 200-day moving average for the first time in two years, marking a historic technical reset. The company lost about $600 billion in market capitalization, setting a record for the largest single-day loss in U.S. stock market history.

Price Action: During the regular hours on Monday, Nvidia's shares plunged approximately 17% to $118.58. However, in the after-hours trading, the shares witnessed a 1.35% gain, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

