Top 3 Industrials Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Month

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Fluence Energy Inc FLNC

On Jan. 22, Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded Fluence Energy from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $22 to $15. The company' stock fell around 19% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $12.74.

RSI Value: 26.7

26.7 FLNC Price Action: Shares of Fluence Energy dipped 7.5% to close at $13.33 on Wednesday.

Shares of Fluence Energy dipped 7.5% to close at $13.33 on Wednesday.

Sunrun Inc RUN

On Jan. 8, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained Sunrun with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $15 to $12. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $8.39.

RSI Value: 28.3

28.3 RUN Price Action: Shares of Sunrun dipped 8.2% to close at $8.46 on Wednesday.

Shares of Sunrun dipped 8.2% to close at $8.46 on Wednesday.

Nuburu Inc BURU

On Nov. 22, 2024, NUBURU received a notice of non-compliance with the NYSE. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.16.

RSI Value: 28.5

28.5 BURU Price Action: Shares of Nuburu dipped 13.1% to close at $0.38 on Wednesday.

Shares of Nuburu dipped 13.1% to close at $0.38 on Wednesday.

