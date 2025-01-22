Netflix Surges 15% On Price Hike After Record Subscriber Growth; Dogecoin Drops 7% – Top Headlines While The U.S. Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
US Markets
- US Stocks Likely To Open Higher As President Trump Announces $500 Billion AI Project: Oracle, Netflix, Nvidia Among Top Stocks To Watch
- Dow Jumps Over 500 Points As Trump Takes Office: Investor Sentiment Improves, But Greed Index Remains In ‘Fear’ Zone
Crypto
- Whale Investor Snaps Up $5 Million In Official Trump Coin Minutes After President Says, ‘I Don’t Know Much About It,’ Marking One Of The Largest Purchases Since Launch
- Bitcoin Miners Helped Texas Avoid $18 Billion Energy Costs: Report
- Trump Memecoin Regains Momentum, Rallies 22% As The President Calls Billions Earned Through The Venture As ‘Peanuts’
- Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally Amid SEC’s Plans To Establish Crypto Regulations: Top Trader Issues $300,000 Target For BTC This Cycle
- ‘Bitcoin Is A Meme Coin’ Says Peter Schiff, Critics Clap Back: ‘Goldbugs Are No Different From Bitcoin Maxis’
- Dogecoin Down 7%, Shiba Inu Declines 3%: What’s Going On?
US Politics
- President Trump Signs Executive Order To Pardon Silk Road Creator Ross Ulbricht
- World Health Organization Responds to Trump’s Order, Reminds Decades of Successful Health Achievements
World Economy
- Asia Mixed, Europe Up As Trump’s Tariff Plans Sparks Market Caution; Gold Hits 11-Week High – Global Markets Today While US Slept
Tech
- Elon Musk Says Project Stargate Doesn’t ‘Actually Have The Money’ After Trump Announces $500 Billion AI Investment Led By SoftBank, Oracle And OpenAI
- Michael Saylor’s Proposal To Increase MicroStratagy’s Share Count Approved By Shareholders — More Bitcoin Purchases On The Cards?
- Martin Shkreli Calls IonQ And Rigetti ‘Best Shorts’ Despite Recent Stock Gains, Cites Offline Quantum Systems
- Oracle’s Larry Ellison Says Cancer Vaccine Tailored In 48 Hours Could Soon Be A Reality As Trump Announces $500 Billion AI Investment
- Why FuelCell Energy Stock Is Moving Higher Wednesday
- Tech Stocks Rise After Trump Announces AI Infrastructure Investment
- Seagate Ramps Up Technology For AI, Delivers Profitable Growth In Q2
- Anthropic Gains Big With Google Backing, Aims for $60 Billion Valuation and Surging AI Revenue
- Oracle’s AI Moonshot: Why Project Stargate Could Propel ORCL Stock Higher
- This STMicroelectronics Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday
Electric Vehicle
- California Law Enforcement Impressed By Upfitted Tesla Police Vehicle: ‘I Pretty Much Didn’t Want To Be In The Explorer Anymore
- Tesla Looks To Hire Data Labelers To Boost Autonomous Vehicle And Bot Development
- Why Canoo (GOEV) Stock Fell 72% Tuesday
- Why Blink Charging (BLNK) Stock Is Volatile
- What’s Going On With Rivian (RIVN) Stock?
Consumer
- Adidas Sees Solid Gains In Q4, Looks To Expand Market Share
- Uber Eats Partners With Home Depot For On-Demand Deliveries
- Gillette Parent Procter & Gamble Q2 Earnings: Navigates Commodity And Forex Challenges, Maintains Core FY25 Outlook
Communication
- Why Netflix Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Netflix Rises 15% In Wednesday Premarket As Streaming Giant Hikes Prices Following Record Subscriber Growth
- Netflix Raises Prices 16%, Peter Schiff Warns Of Escalating Inflation Risks Ahead Of Trump Policies
- Trump Open To Elon Musk Or Larry Ellison Buying TikTok: Calls US Permit Key To $1 Trillion Valuation
- Netflix Stock Breaks $1,000 Post-Earnings: Goldman Flags Valuation Stretch
- Aptiv Unplugs EDS: Spin-Off Aims To Supercharge Electrification, Automation And AI
- Saudi Prince’s Investment Firm Reportedly Interested In Investing In TikTok If Elon Musk Offers To Buy It
Industrial
- Textron Reports Mixed Q4, Faces Challenges In Aviation And Industrial Segments
- Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys Into Defense And Energy Stocks Amid Trump’s Inaugural Policies
- Carnival’s Transformation: AI-Driven Yields And A Balance Sheet Reset
Healthcare
- Google Parent-Owned Startup To Launch AI-Designed Drug Trials By Year-End, Partnering With Eli Lilly And Novartis To Tackle Major Diseases
- Johnson & Johnson Q4 Earnings: Cancer Drugs Performance Drives Revenue Beat, Issues Strong FY25 Outlook
Financial
- WisdomTree Exec Predicts Energy Prices Will Create ‘Notable Set-Up For Large Cap Value Relative To Growth’
- Comerica Q4 Earnings: Revenue And EPS Fall Short Amid Loan Pressures, Eyes 2025 Growth
- Charles Schwab Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Upbeat Results
- KeyCorp Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q4 Results
- Interactive Brokers Q4: Earnings Beat Expectations, Customer Accounts And Trading Volume Soar
Space
- SpaceX Falcon 9 Delivers 27 Starlink Satellites To Orbit, Marks 400th Booster Landing
- What’s Going On With Rocket Lab Stock Wednesday?
Energy
