Interactive Brokers Q4: Earnings Beat Expectations, Customer Accounts And Trading Volume Soar

- Interactive Brokers' Q4 revenue hit $1.39B, beating estimates, with commissions up 37% Y/Y to $477M.
- Net interest income rose 11% Y/Y to $807M, driven by strong customer margin loans and credit balances.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR shares are trading higher premarket on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results yesterday.
Sales of $1.387 billion exceeded the consensus of $1.335 billion. Commission revenue rose 37% year-over-year to $477 million, led by higher trading volumes. Customer trading volume in options and stocks increased 32% and 65%, respectively, while customer futures volume fell 3% Y/Y.
Net interest income surged 11% to $807 million, aided by average customer margin loans and customer credit balances.
Customer accounts grew 30% to 3.34 million, while customer equity rose 33% to $568.2 billion in the quarter.
Total DARTs increased 61% to 3.12 million. Customer credits were up 15% to $119.7 billion, and customer margin loans increased 45% to $64.2 billion in the quarter.
Adjusted EPS of $2.03 beat the consensus of $1.79.
The currency diversification strategy reduced comprehensive earnings by $266 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL decreased by approximately 1.63%.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend per share of $0.25, payable on March 14, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2025.
As of December end, cash and equivalents stood at $3.6 billion.
Investors can gain exposure to the stock via WBI BullBear Value 3000 ETF WBIF and ETF Opportunities Trust Formidable Fortress ETF KONG.
Price Action: IBKR shares are up 4.24% at $201.01 premarket at the last check Wednesday.
