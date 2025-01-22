Tesla Looks To Hire Data Labelers To Boost Autonomous Vehicle And Bot Development

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA is now looking to hire data labelers in Utah for data from its fleet of vehicles as well as its Tesla bots.

What Happened: Tesla posted job openings on social media platform X and its career page.

The employees will work with in-house tools to label data coming from the company’s large fleet of vehicles as well as data from its humanoid bots which are under development. The data will include images and videos and the labeling will contribute to advancing the software aimed at making them operate autonomously.

“No previous experience in AI or data labeling required. The perfect candidate for this role is adaptable, can apply logic to multiple different scenarios, is attentive to detail, has experience with computers and other software, and enjoys a fast-paced work environment,” the company says in the job description. The candidate must also have a working knowledge of the laws and rules of the road, it added.

The job will be full-time and would require the employee to work from 9 am to 5:30 pm for five days a week in Utah.

Why It Matters: Tesla uses the visual road data that it gains from its car fleet to train their software how to respond autonomously to them. The company is hopeful that its autopilot and full self-driving (FSD) software, which currently serve as driver assistance systems, will enable autonomous driving with time and more training.

Last year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that the company would start deploying self-driving Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Texas and California for ride-hailing in 2025, provided it gets the necessary regulatory clearances.

However, the vehicles might not all operate as driverless robotaxis but with a driver as some states demand it until the company touches certain milestones in terms of miles and hours driven, the company then said. Musk, known for overestimating his company's products, expressed confidence about the company operating driverless paid rides sometime in 2025.

However, it is important to note that FSD has yet to enable autonomous driving and still requires active driver supervision.

As for Tesla bots, Musk said in July that the EV company would have "genuinely useful" humanoid robots in low production for use within its factories in 2025. The company will "hopefully" increase production for other customers in 2026, he said.

Musk expects to be able to sell Optimus, as the bots are called, at $10,000 or $20,000, at a lower price point than Tesla’s cheapest Model 3 sedan, once it reaches high-volume production.

