Saudi Prince's Investment Firm Reportedly Interested In Investing In TikTok If Elon Musk Offers To Buy It

Kingdom Holding, an investment company of Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, is reportedly interested in investing in TikTok if billionaire Elon Musk or others offer to buy it.

What Happened: Kingdom Holding’s interest was highlighted in a statement by CEO Talal Ibrahim al-Maiman to Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

Kingdom Holding has a diverse portfolio across petrochemicals and healthcare. It even holds a stake in Musk’s social media platform X and his AI startup xAI.

Why It Matters: U.S. President Donald Trump expressed openness to Tesla CEO Elon Musk or Oracle Corp ORCL Chairman Larry Ellison acquiring ByteDance’s TikTok on Tuesday.

The comments followed Trump's Monday executive order suspending TikTok's ban for 75 days, temporarily halting restrictions that took effect after the Supreme Court upheld national security legislation targeting the platform. The law requires ByteDance to divest TikTok's U.S. operations to continue operating in the country.

Trump's stance on TikTok has evolved considerably since 2020 when he attempted to ban the app through executive action.

