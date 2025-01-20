Trump Signs Orders To Take US Out Of Paris Climate Agreement, Calls The Deal 'One-Sided' And Unfair

In a move mirroring his first term, President Donald Trump has announced his intention to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement. This announcement came on the same day as his inauguration for a second term.

What Happened: Trump’s decision echoes his 2017 withdrawal from the global climate pact, a decision later reversed by President Joe Biden. “I’m immediately withdrawing from the unfair, one-sided Paris Climate Accords,” Trump declared as he signed a series of executive orders following his inauguration, reported CBS News.

In December, Biden had said he rejoined the Agreement because he “understood we didn’t have a minute to waste tackling the climate crisis.”

On my first day as your president, America rejoined the Paris Agreement because I understood we didn't have a minute to waste tackling the climate crisis.



That is still true today.



Today, we celebrate 9 years of global climate progress under that historic commitment. — President Biden (@POTUS46Archive) December 12, 2024

The Paris Agreement, a voluntary pact aimed at limiting global warming, allows nations to set their own greenhouse gas reduction targets. The U.S., one of the world’s top carbon polluters, faces a February 2025 deadline for new individual plans. The Biden administration had previously proposed a plan to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by over 60% by 2035.

Why It Matters: There are 195 signatories to the Paris Agreement, according to the United Nations. Notable nations that have not ratified it include Iran, Yemen and Libya — all in the Middle East.

In June, Trump’s campaign signaled his intent to withdraw from the Paris climate accord if re-elected. This move puts him at odds with businesses like Exxon Mobil Corp, whose CEO Darren Woods urged Trump to reconsider his decision, stating that policy inconsistency creates challenges for businesses.

John Kerry, former secretary of state and co-executive chair of Galvanize Climate Solutions, warned that Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement would “cede leadership to China.”

