Donald Trump's return to the White House came with a sweeping set of executive orders and policy pledges.

What Happened: After Trump’s swearing-in, a grandiose speech outlined an aggressive MAGA agenda on border security, energy, economic policy, and government reform.

“Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body,” Trump posted on X in through the official presidential account @POTUS. “This will truly be the golden age of America.”

AMERICA IS BACK. 🇺🇸



"Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve. This will truly be the golden age of America."

Here are the main topics Trump addressed:

1) Border Security

Trump vows to:

End catch-and-release, reinstate “Remain in Mexico,” and finish the border wall.

Conduct mass deportations and suspend refugee resettlement due to what he considers “unsustainable populations”

Deploy the National Guard for border security.

Declare cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and use the Alien Enemies Act to remove them.

Seek the death penalty for crimes like killing law enforcement or “heinous crimes against humanity”.

2) Energy

Trump promises to launch a so-called “America First Trade Policy” by:

Ending Biden's climate policies and streamlining permits.

Declaring an energy emergency to build “critical infrastructure”.

Revoking EV mandates.

Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord and stopping federal support for wind farms.

3) ‘The Swamp’

Trump wants to:

Freeze federal hiring, except in essential roles, to eliminate “overpaid DEI activists”.

Roll back Biden-era regulations and force federal employees back to in-person work (Some Republicans claim that only 6% do, but that’s been disputed).

End what he calls government "weaponization" and ban federal censorship of speech, without citing specifics.

4) Gender Diversity

Trump promised to:

Sign executive orders proclaiming that the U.S. government will recognize only two sexes, male and female

Denounce diversity, equity and inclusion programs inside federal agencies.

Reactions

The business world took note of Trump's rapid-fire policy changes. Elon Musk posted on X, “AMERICA IS GOING TO MARS”, following Trump's renewed commitment to space travel.

AMERICA IS GOING TO MARS 🇺🇸🇺🇸



— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 20, 2025

Peter Schiff, a vocal crypto critic, highlighted the fact that Bitcoin BTC/USD wasn’t mentioned during Trump's speech: “One of the best things about @realDonaldTrump’s speech is that he didn't mention Bitcoin.”

CFTC-regulated Kalshi showed the probability of a Trump crypto executive order within the first 24 hours falling to 44%.

Qualcomm Inc. QCOM CEO Cristiano R. Amon welcomed Trump's return, saying the company looks forward to fostering “a robust environment for innovation and growth” under the new administration.

Trump’s declaration of a national energy emergency and promise to expand oil drilling suggest he may push to open up more federal lands for energy production, including in Alaska.

Following his speech, Polymarket betting odds on Trump approving drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge surged to 93%, indicating strong expectations that his administration will prioritize oil and gas development in the region.

Trump declared that the U.S. would “take back” the Panama Canal, citing concerns over Chinese influence in the region. Betting markets on Kalshi showed odds of Trump moving to retake the canal jumping to 42%.

Trump also announced plans to rename Mt. Denali back to Mt. McKinley and start calling The Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” which garnered a chuckle from former Secretary of State and his 2016 presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.

Hilary Clinton laughing when Trump talks about renaming the Gulf of Mexico

The odds of changing the name of the Gulf by the end of the year surged to 98% on Kalshi platform.

