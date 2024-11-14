Obama-Era State Secretary Warns Trump's Plans To Withdraw From Paris Agreement Would 'Cede Leadership To China'

John Kerry, who served as the secretary of state in the administration of Barack Obama, warned the aftermath of President-elect Donald Trump‘s plans to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.

What Happened: During an interview, Kerry, now co-executive chair of Galvanize Climate Solutions, warned Trump about the dangers of withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement. He cautioned that such a move would “cede leadership to China, the very thing that he says we don't want to do," Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

"He would diminish the ability of the world to be able to respond to this existential crisis," Kerry warned.

Kerry also highlighted the vast opportunities emerging in sectors like AI, nuclear, and geothermal energy. Earlier this year, he resigned from his role as President Joe Biden’s top climate envoy.

Why It Matters: The urgency surrounding climate change was a central theme at the recent COP29 summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. Global leaders discussed carbon market mechanisms and climate finance, amid concerns about President-elect Trump’s potential withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM CEO Darren Woods has also urged Trump to reconsider the decision, emphasizing that policy inconsistency creates challenges for businesses.

