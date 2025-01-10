Delta Air Lines, Walgreens And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $14.21 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Delta Air Lines shares gained 0.2% to $61.57 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting TD Synnex Corp. SNX to post quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $15.22 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. TD SYNNEX shares gained 0.8% to $122.19 in after-hours trading.
- Costco Wholesale Corp. COST reported December net sales of $27.52 billion, representing a 9.9% year-over-year surge. Costco shares gained 1.9% to $944.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Constellation Brands Inc. STZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.31 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands shares gained 0.4% to $220.25 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA to post quarterly earnings at 37 cents per share on revenue of $37.28 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares gained 0.4% to $9.26 in after-hours trading.
