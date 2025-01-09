Google And Boeing Contribute $1M Each To Trump's Inauguration Fund: YouTube To Livestream Event

Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG search engine arm Google and aerospace leader Boeing Co. BA have each pledged a donation of $1 million to the inaugural committee of President-elect Trump. This move aligns them with other prominent corporations in supporting the forthcoming inauguration event on Jan. 20.

What Happened: Both Google and Boeing validated their respective $1 million donations to the inaugural committee, reported The Hill.

Karan Bhatia, Google's global head of government affairs and public policy, expressed, “Google is pleased to support the 2025 inauguration, with a livestream on YouTube and a direct link on our homepage. We're also donating to the inaugural committee.”

Boeing also confirmed its contribution, stating, “We are pleased to continue Boeing's bipartisan tradition of supporting U.S. Presidential Inaugural Committees.” The company has a history of backing past presidential inaugural committees.

Other corporations, such as Meta, Amazon, and Uber, have also contributed to Trump’s inaugural fund. Toyota and Ford have each donated $1 million. Several top executives, including Google’s Sundar Pichai and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, have met with the President-elect at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

These meetings and contributions suggest a shift among some corporations aiming to establish a stronger relationship with the incoming President as he prepares to take office later this month.

Why It Matters: This recent wave of corporate support for the incoming administration is not without precedent. As reported by Benzinga in December, Amazon’s Bezos pledged $1 million to the inaugural event, following Meta’s similar contribution.

Additionally, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, announced his $1 million donation, citing support for Trump’s efforts to advance the U.S. in the artificial intelligence sector.

Earlier this month, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook also reportedly donated $1 million to the inauguration, viewing it as an important American tradition and a gesture of unity. These donations reflect a broader trend of tech and corporate leaders seeking to foster a positive relationship with the incoming administration.

