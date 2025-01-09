Jimmy Carter's Funeral: 5 Living Presidents Attend; Family, Colleagues Share Warm, Humorous Stories

President Jimmy Carter's solemn state funeral in Washington, D.C.’s National Cathedral Thursday brought together five living U.S. presidents, including President-elect Donald Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama, with whom he seemed to be having a lively conversation.

Carter was president from 1977 to 1981.

The first eulogy was given by one of Carter's grandsons, Joshua Carter, who said his grandfather spent his life helping people and seeking peace and justice around the world. He was followed by eulogies written by former President Gerald Ford and Walter Mondale, Carter’s vice president, before their deaths and read by the sons.

“The First Millennialist”

Jason Carter called his grandfather the first millennialist who wanted to legalize cannabis, encouraged craft beer production, protected the environment, supported women's rights and "tried to bring peace to the Holyland."

He drew laughs when he told an endearing story about how his grandfather, a nuclear engineer, first began using a cell phone and called him: “I answered and said ‘Hey paw paw.’ He said ‘Who’s this.’ I said this is Jason, you called me.”

Carter replied, “I didn’t call you, I’m taking a picture.”

President Joe Biden

In his eulogy, President Joe Biden summed up Carter's character in three words "Character, character, character." He called Carter a white Southerner who championed civil rights and established a model post-presidency.

"He showed us how character and faith start with ourselves and then flows to others. At our best, we share the better parts of ourselves — joy, solidarity, love, commitment — not for reward, but in reverence of the incredible gift of life we've all been granted, to make every minute of our time here on Earth count," Biden said.

“We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbor and we have to stand up to what my dad used to say was the greatest sin of all — the abuse of power." At this point the cameras turned to the section of the audience where Trump was seated.

As the presidents made their way to the exit of the Cathedral, Trump, Obama and Bush went one way and Clinton another, noted the NY Times. Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris's husband shook Trump’s hand, which Bush did not, noted CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell.

Final Resting Place

Following the service, Carter was taken to the Joint Base Andrews outside of Washington, D.C., to be flown on one of Air Force One jets to Georgia where there will be a final private service Thursday afternoon at Carter’s local church. Carter will be buried next to his wife, Rosalynn Carter, outside the home they built in 1961 and where they lived most of their lives.

“Yes, they spent four years in the governor's mansion and four years at the White House but the other 92 years they spent at home in Plains, Georgia, which first of all looks like they built themselves," said grandson Jason Carter.

"Second of all, my grandfather was likely to show up at the door in some ’70s short shorts and crocs. Demonstrating their depression, era roots, they had a little rack next to the sink where they would hang Ziploc bags to dry."

Photo: Jimmy Carter in 1977; Photo by Bernard Gotfyd via Library of Congress