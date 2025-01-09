Delta Expands Premium Travel Experience with Uber, YouTube, and Joby Partnerships

Earlier this week at CES 2025, Delta Air Lines, Inc DAL demonstrated Delta Concierge, an AI-powered digital tool that will add advanced capabilities to its Fly Delta app beginning in 2025.

The airline also announced ‘multi-modal’ transportation options offered through Delta partners Uber Technologies, Inc UBER and Joby Aviation, Inc JOBY.

The airline added Delta Concierge to the Fly Delta app for a seamless, personalized travel experience that leverages generative AI.

At CES in 2020, Delta previewed its ‘concierge’ concept. Delta also previewed new partnerships with Uber and Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL YouTube, including its expectations from its Joby partnership.

Delta is striving to build customer loyalty using data and AI. The AI assistant will work to create time-saving efficiencies, including notifying customers about passport expiration, visa requirements, weather updates, and wayfinding at unfamiliar airports.

In the future, Delta Concierge will enable customers to automatically connect to Delta Sync Wi-Fi and Delta Sync seatback, the airline’s personalized in-flight entertainment experience.

Delta also outlined a multimodal future of travel in which a single customer itinerary will be connected from start to finish through deep partner integrations. The Delta-Uber partnership will allow customers to earn miles for eligible rides and deliveries.

Delta Concierge will also connect with Joby’s electric air taxi service. Delta and Joby announced their alliance in 2022 and expect to begin operating in Delta’s New York and Los Angeles hubs.

B Of A Securities’ Andrew G. Didora raised estimates for Delta ahead of its fourth-quarter print. Didora raised the quarterly revenue growth estimate to 4.3% (prior 3.6%), versus the 2%-4% outlook. He expects EPS of $1.78 versus the guidance of $1.60-$1.85.

Morgan Stanley’s Ravi Shankar maintained a bullish outlook on the airline industry. The analyst flagged how airlines like Delta reaped the benefits of “the premiumization trend,” backed by loyalty programs, credit cards, and brand partnerships. Goldman Sachs’ Catherine O’Brien also voiced similar sentiments.

Delta chief Ed Bastian had signaled positive regulatory changes for the industry under Donald Trump’s presidency.

Delta stock surged over 45% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock through U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS and iShares U.S. Financial ETF IYF.

Price Action: DAL stock closed at $61.18 on Wednesday.

