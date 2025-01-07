RPM International, Cal-Maine Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. RPM shares fell 0.5% to $119.88 in pre-market trading.

After the markets close, AZZ Inc. AZZ is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $396.39 million. AZZ shares fell 1.1% to $84.21 in pre-market trading.

