RPM International, Cal-Maine Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. RPM shares fell 0.5% to $119.88 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting AAR Corp. AIR to post quarterly earnings at 84 cents per share on revenue of $654.18 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AAR shares gained 0.5% to $62.45 in pre-market trading.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI announced plans to acquire TTTech Auto for $625 million. NXP Semiconductors shares gained 2.2% to close at $213.41 on Monday.
- After the markets close, AZZ Inc. AZZ is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $396.39 million. AZZ shares fell 1.1% to $84.21 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM to post quarterly earnings at $3.68 per share on revenue of $751.49 million after the closing bell. Cal-Maine Foods shares gained 0.9% to $105.69 in pre-market trading.
