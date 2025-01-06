Musk Holds Poll To Figure Out If US Should 'Liberate' UK, French President Macron Says X Owner Is Backing A New 'Reactionary Movement'

X Owner Elon Musk has stirred up a storm with his latest post on the platform, advocating for the ‘liberation’ of the United Kingdom from its current “tyrannical” government.

What Happened: On Monday, Musk held a poll on X. “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government,” he asked his 211 million followers.

America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

The poll has attracted significant attention, with over 35.3 million views and 1.74 million votes. The majority of the voters, 57.8%, were in favor of Musk’s statement, while 42.2% were against it. At the time of writing there were still seven hours left for the poll to close.

In response to an X user suggesting that the U.K. could become a U.S. state, Musk remarked, “Not a bad idea.”

Not a bad idea 🤔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

French President Emmanuel Macron has indirectly accused tech mogul Elon Musk of meddling in European politics and supporting a global “reactionary movement”.

During his annual speech to French ambassadors in Paris, Macron expressed concern over the influence of a major social network owner in international politics, including German elections, without naming Musk directly, and reported Politico.

Macron’s apprehensions mirror those of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who has also expressed concern over Musk’s political interventions in other countries. Musk, the world’s richest person, has faced criticism in Europe for his political maneuvers in Germany and the U.K.

In Germany, Musk’s support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party led to accusations of election interference. In the U.K., he clashed with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and called for Nigel Farage to resign as leader of the right-wing Reform party.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Musk responded to Macron’s speech on social media platform X, indirectly criticizing the French President. Macron has extended an invitation to Musk and US President-elect Donald Trump to attend a summit on artificial intelligence in Paris next month.

Oh like that time Starmer called @realDonaldTrump a racist and said the British government should do everything to stop him?



Or when Starmer sent British Labour Party members to campaign in the US against President Trump this year?https://t.co/5R28WgZIj0 https://t.co/S3cjV27Woi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

Why It Matters: Musk’s political interventions in the U.K. and Germany have been a topic of controversy but he has maintained a relationship with Macron. In May 2023, Musk was seen at a Rufus Du Sol show in Mexico, hours before he flew to France to meet with Macron.

Following a European tour, Musk returned to Texas after visiting Italy and France. During this visit, Macron posted a picture with Musk captioned, “Let’s work together! #ChooseFrance.”

Musk, together with Vivek Ramaswamy, is set to head the Department of Government Efficiency, a proposed presidential advisory commission, under the incoming Trump administration.

His recent comments seem to echo Trump who has suggested that Canada become a U.S. state. On another occasion, the President-elect suggested purchasing Greenland from Denmark.

On Monday, Musk suggested that Greenland’s future should be decided by its people. He expressed the belief that they would “want to be part of America.” The comments were made after an X user said that Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was in Greenland.

The people of Greenland should decide their future and I think they want to be part of America! 🇺🇸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

