Elon Musk Flips On Trump's UK Ally Nigel Farage: 'Doesn't Have What It Takes'

Elon Musk took to social media to express his dissatisfaction with the current leadership of the Reform Party, targeting Nigel Farage on Sunday.

What Happened: Musk posted on X, “The Reform Party needs a new leader. Farage doesn't have what it takes.” Farage in turn said that Musk’s loss of confidence came as a surprise to him.

“I am afraid I disagree,” said the U.K. leader known for his association with President-elect Donald Trump and his fierce campaign to take the country out of the European Union.

Farage had taken distance from comments made by Musk in support of anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon also known as Tommy Robinson, who is currently in prison for contempt of court, according to a report from Reuters.

Well, this is a surprise! Elon is a remarkable individual but on this I am afraid I disagree.



Farage said, “My view remains that Tommy Robinson is not right for Reform and I never sell out my principles.”

Farage previously shared a photo of himself with Musk, with a portrait of a young Trump visible in the background. The post prompted a response from Musk, who appeared to align with the idea that Britain needed the Reform Party.

Notably, Farage had said during the U.S. presidential campaign that he received a job offer from Trump for his U.S. re-election campaign.

Why It Matters: Previously, Musk criticized the U.K. government for releasing convicted pedophiles and reportedly banning him from the International Investment Summit due to his social media activity during recent riots. He stated, “I don’t think anyone should go to the UK when they’re releasing convicted pedophiles in order to imprison people for social media posts.”

More recently, Musk criticized U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and supported a national inquiry into cases of underage exploited girls, which Starmer’s prosecution service once handled. Starmer, expected to address the issue, highlighted his 2013 reforms for prosecuting pedophile gangs but avoided criticizing Musk, given his ties to Trump, according to a Reuters report.

Musk has dismissed the idea of establishing a Tesla Gigafactory in the U.K., citing the current Labour government as a deterrent for potential investors. “Very few companies will be willing to invest in the UK with the current administration,” he wrote.

