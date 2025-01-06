AMD, StradVision Team Up To Boost Driver Assistance Systems For Autonomous Cars

StradVision, an artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology company, tapped Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD to combine the former’s 3D Perception SVNet with AMD’s processing technology.

The goal is to deliver high-performance perception solutions for automated driving systems.

At CES 2025, StradVision will showcase a joint technology demonstration with AMD that features the former’s 3D Perception SVNet, powered by the AMD Versal AI Edge Series adaptive SoC.

This device leverages an 8MP front-facing camera, underpinning StradVision’s commitment to enhancing ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and autonomous driving technologies with adaptive computing hardware from AMD.

Also Read: Bearish Analyst Regrets Not Upgrading Netflix To Buy In 2023

AMD Versal AI Edge Series delivers high performance, low latency AI inference for intelligence in automated driving and other demanded AI-driven embedded systems.

The Versal AI Edge series, designed for sensor fusion and AI algorithm development, delivers scalable solutions that address diverse performance and power requirements from edge to endpoint applications.

This collaboration combines AMD adaptive computing hardware with StradVision’s perception software, offering a comprehensive perception stack tailored for real-world driving conditions and delivering reliable, scalable solutions to automotive manufacturers worldwide.

Wayne Lyons of the AMD Automotive segment flagged StradVision’s contribution towards increasing access to ADAS technologies by reducing its cost without compromising its capability. Together, the companies are addressing the growing demand for scalable, high-performance solutions that enhance the safety and functionality of automated driving systems, Lyons added.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives expects President-elect Trump’s second term to boost Tesla’s autonomous driving initiatives, potentially unlocking $1 trillion in value. These initiatives are backed by regulatory fast-tracking of autonomous vehicle technology. Expect the deployment of robotaxis to occur by 2026 or 2027, he says.

Uber Technologies Inc UBER and WeRide Inc WRD already launched robotaxi service in Abu Dhabi.

Alphabet Uber’s GOOG GOOGL Waymo and Baidu Inc BIDU also remain committed to their autonomous vehicle ambitions.

Price Action: AMD stock is up 2.62% at $128.66 at last check Monday.

Also Read:

Image: Shutterstock