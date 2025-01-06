This Analyst With 85% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 16% Downside In Tesla - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapping a five-day losing streak.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Upgraded rating on PulteGroup, Inc PHM from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $135 on Jan. 3. This analyst sees around 23% upside in the stock.

: Upgraded rating on from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $135 on Jan. 3. This analyst sees around 23% upside in the stock. Recent News: PulteGroup will release its fourth quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Analyst: Chris Kotowski

Analyst Firm : Oppenheimer

: Oppenheimer Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Maintained an Outperform rating on Citigroup Inc . C and cut the price target from $110 to $102 on Jan. 3. This analyst sees around 41% upside in the stock.

: Maintained an Outperform rating on . and cut the price target from $110 to $102 on Jan. 3. This analyst sees around 41% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Dec. 10, Citigroup CFO said that bank will be at high end of guidance for 2024.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm: Truist Securities

Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained a Hold rating on Tesla, Inc . TSLA and cut the price target from $360 to $351 on Jan. 3. This analyst sees around 16% downside in the stock.

Maintained a Hold rating on . and cut the price target from $360 to $351 on Jan. 3. This analyst sees around 16% downside in the stock. Recent News: The EV maker reported approximately 83,000 units sold in China during December, a 12.8% increase compared to November, according to a report from CnEV Post.

Analyst: Mark Palmer

Analyst Firm : Benchmark

: Benchmark Ratings Accuracy : 83%

: 83% Latest Rating : Reiterated a Buy rating on Dave Inc . DAVE with a price target of $119 on Jan. 2. This analyst sees around 32% surge in the stock.

: Reiterated a Buy rating on . with a price target of $119 on Jan. 2. This analyst sees around 32% surge in the stock. Recent News: On Dec. 30, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a civil enforcement action against financial technology company Dave and its CEO, Jason Wilk, alleging violations of consumer protection laws..

Analyst: Trey Grooms

Analyst Firm : Stephens & Co.

: Stephens & Co. Ratings Accuracy : 82%

: 82% Latest Rating : Reiterated an Overweight rating on Vulcan Materials Company VMC with a price target of $325 on Jan. 2. This analyst sees around 26% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated an Overweight rating on with a price target of $325 on Jan. 2. This analyst sees around 26% upside in the stock. Recent News: On Dec. 11, Vulcan Materials entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Superior Ready Mix Concrete, L.P. for an undisclosed amount.

