United Airlines Plans First Starlink-Equipped Commercial Flight This Spring

On Saturday, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL disclosed plans to accelerate the rollout of Starlink in-flight connectivity for its global travelers.

United plans to begin testing next month, with the first commercial flight using Starlink expected this spring on a United Embraer E-175.

The airline aims to equip its entire two-cabin regional fleet by year-end and have its first mainline aircraft outfitted with Starlink operational before the close of 2025.

The company plans to eventually equip its entire fleet with Starlink connectivity.

Notably, in September, United secured the largest deal with SpaceX to equip its entire fleet with Starlink.

Richard Nunn, CEO of United MileagePlus, said, “We have a lot planned for our MileagePlus members this year and adding Starlink to as many planes as we can – as quickly as we can – is at the center of it all.”

“It’s not only going to revolutionize the experience of flying United, but it’s also going to unlock tons of new partnerships and benefits for our members that otherwise wouldn’t be possible.”

Last month, United introduced Apple’s new Share Item Location feature for AirTag in its app, enhancing customer service for the less than 1% of travelers whose bags arrive on a later flight.

According to Benzinga Pro, UAL stock has gained around 123% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS and First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF FTXR.

Price Action: UAL shares price are up 0.50% at $96.15 premarket at the last check Monday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock.