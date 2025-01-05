Melania Trump To Produce Upcoming Amazon Prime Documentary About Her Life and Influence In Trump Political Universe

Melania Trump is set to executive produce a new documentary on Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Prime Video, offering a rare glimpse into her life and influence in Donald Trump’s political sphere.

What Happened: The documentary began filming in December 2024 and is expected to be released in mid-2025, reported CNN.

The project, directed by Brett Ratner, marks his first major work since 2017. Ratner faced allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied.

The documentary will be available both theatrically and on streaming platforms.

"Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized. We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world," an Amazon spokesperson told the publication.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Melania Trump, who last year published a bestselling autobiography, is not expected to reside full-time in Washington after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Prime Video isn't the only platform that has leveraged the popularity of politicians and celebrities.

Netflix Inc.'s NFLX "The Crown," which chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, has received massive viewership. The streaming last year also announced two new projects featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Last year in June, Evercore’s survey revealed that Prime Video boasts an impressive 75% satisfaction rating, surpassing Netflix's 61%.

However, a December 2024 Evercore survey indicated that Netflix has further extended its lead in content quality compared to Walt Disney Co.'s DIS Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Price Action: Amazon’s stock increased by 1.80% on Friday, finishing at $224.19. Last year, Amazon shares jumped 54.36%, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin On Shutterstock.com

