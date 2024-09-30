Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump in Congratulating Former First Lady After Her Book 'Melania' Becomes A Bestseller In US

Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump congratulated former First Lady Melania Trump on the success of her new book, which has become a bestseller in the United States.

What Happened: On Monday, Donald Trump posted on X about celebrating the achievement of his wife's book, “MELANIA,” which has reached the number one spot in the U.S. He encouraged people to buy their copy and mentioned a special Fox News segment about the book.

Musk responded to Trump’s post with a simple “Congrats!” showing his support for Melania Trump’s literary success.

Congrats! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 30, 2024

The book, titled “MELANIA,” promises to offer readers unseen photos and personal stories from Melania Trump's life, providing an intimate look into her experiences.

Why It Matters: The success of Melania Trump’s memoir comes at a significant time as it provides a personal and inspiring narrative of her life. According to a press release, the book is described as "a powerful and inspiring story of a woman who has carved her own path, overcome adversity and defined personal excellence."

Additionally, the memoir’s release and subsequent success may have political implications, especially as the 2024 elections approach. The book offers a contrast to recent portrayals of Melania Trump, such as Hillary Clinton‘s comparison of her to "a little kid at a birthday party who doesn't know anyone" in her latest book.

