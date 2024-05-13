Nigel Farage, Brexit Champion, Discloses Confidential Job Offer From Donald Trump: 'Very Heavily Involved With The Election Campaign'

Loading... Loading...

Nigel Farage, the former leader of the Brexit Party, has reportedly been offered a position in Donald Trump‘s U.S. re-election campaign.

What Happened: Farage, who has been contemplating a new role in the U.S., disclosed during an interview with U.K. broadcaster Talk that he has received a “very firm job offer” from America. The role, though undisclosed, would see him playing a significant part in Trump’s election campaign, reported Politico.

“It's a confidential offer, obviously, but it would be very heavily involved with the election campaign,” said Farage.

After stepping down from his populist Reform U.K. party in 2021, Farage has turned his attention to broadcasting, hosting a show on the right-leaning GB News. His political future has been a subject of conjecture in Westminster, with rumors of a possible return to lead the challenger party Reform.

Farage, known for his close ties with Trump and his frequent praise for him, clarified that the job offer was not for any diplomatic positions, such as the soon-to-be-vacant role of British ambassador to the U.S. Instead, it would “indirectly” support Trump’s campaign.

While Farage hasn’t dismissed a political comeback in the U.K., he admitted, “At the minute I'm leaning towards America.”

Why It Matters: Farage’s potential involvement in Trump’s campaign comes as no surprise, given his vocal support for the former president.

In July 2023, Farage announced his plans to launch an initiative to tackle the issue of individuals being de-banked. Farage’s proposed exercise involves identifying the worst offenders among the banks.

