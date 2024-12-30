Elon Musk Rejects UK As A Possible Gigafactory Location

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Sunday dismissed the chances of his EV company putting up a factory in the UK, saying that few companies would be willing to invest in the country under the current Labour Party-led administration.

What Happened: “Very few companies will be willing to invest in the UK with the current administration,” Musk wrote in a post on social media platform X.

The billionaire CEO was responding to reports of Member of the Scottish Parliament Ash Regan requesting him to build a new gigafactory in Scotland.

"If Elon Musk took up my offer to explore expansion into Scotland it would be a game changer for our manufacturing base, bring billions to our economy, and create thousands of highly skilled and well-paid jobs," Regan told The Herald.

Aftermath: However, after Musk’s comment on the current administration, Regan wrote on X, “Agree, Elon Musk; we need to shake out charlatans in government. The Alba Party aims to restore normality, protect women and girls from gender ideology and foster good government for people and a constructive business agenda in Scotland.”

Initially elected to the parliament for the Scottish National Party, Regan moved to the Alba Party in 2023. She is known for opposing the Scottish National Party’s Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill aimed at making it simpler for people to change their legal gender.

Musk, meanwhile, has previously said that his estranged transgender daughter was “not a girl” but that he was “tricked” into agreeing to gender-affirming care for her.

"My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus," Musk said in an interview with Jordan Peterson in July, adding, "I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that… and we are making some progress."

Vivian Jenna Wilson, born Xavier Alexander Musk, hit back at these comments then.

Musk has also previously slammed the UK, saying it has become a police state and claiming that the state is curbing the freedom of speech. Last month, the billionaire also said that all establishment parties in the UK will get “crushed” in the next election.

Musk’s Tesla currently has only one gigafactory in Europe located near Berlin. The plant was opened in 2022 and produces the company’s Model Y vehicle in addition to battery cells.

