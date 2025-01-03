Bitcoin, Ethereum, And Dogecoin Rise As Traders Anticipate A "Golden Crypto Era" Under Trump; Biden To Decide On Nippon Steel's $14.9B U.S. Steel Acquisition Amid Labor Concerns; Tesla Reports Record EV Sales In China Despite Global Decline - Top Headlines Today While US Slept

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Crypto
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lift As Traders Anticipate ‘Golden Crypto Era’ Under Trump: Top Analyst Says 2025 Will See Bull Market Peak
- If You Invested $1000 Each In Bitcoin And Ethereum When Mark Cuban Overwhelmingly Favored ETH Over BTC, This Coin Would Have Returned You More Today
- Elon Musk’s X Post Sends Adult-Themed Crypto Shooting Up 175%
- Fart Coin Goes From Giggles To Gains As Meme Coin Hit New Highs, Equals Papa John’s Valuation
- Bitcoin Adoption By Another Nation? Polymarket Shows 75% Odds Of New Country Following El Salvador’s Path In 2025
- Best Bitcoin Strategy Is To ‘Put A Bit Away Every Month And Watch It Grow,’ Marathon Digital CEO Thiel Says
- Trump Won’t Announce Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Via Executive Order, Says Analyst: ‘He Would Likely Buy BTC In The Background’
US Markets
- US Stocks Poised To Open Higher As Futures Advance: Tesla, Bumble, Lifecore Bio In Focus
- Why Check-Cap Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 52%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- S&P 500 Falls For 5th Straight Session, Tesla Tumbles: Greed Index Remains In ‘Fear’ Zone
US Politics
- Joe Biden To Decide On Nippon Steel’s $14.9B US Steel Acquisition On Friday Amid Veto Offer, Labor Concerns
- Bernie Sanders Says Elon Musk Wrong On Tech Guest Worker Program: H1-B Visa Purpose Is To ‘Replace Good-Paying American Jobs’
- US House Speaker Vote Could Derail Market-Friendly Legislation, Experts Warn: ‘Cast Into Doubt…Whether Congress Can Achieve Anything Market-Friendly’
World Politics
- Analyst Warns Investors To ‘Stay On The Defensive Side’ For Chinese Stock As Trump’s Tariff Fears Mount: Nio, Xpeng, Alibaba, JD In Focus
US Economy
- Biden-Era Net Neutrality Rules Overturned By Federal Appeals Court: What It Means For Net Freedom, Cybersecurity And Consumers
World Economy
- Dollar Hits New 2-Year High; Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Dips – Global Markets Today While Us Slept
- Chinese Bond Yields Fall Below 2% For First Time Amid Rising Deflation Concerns And US Dollar Surge Since Trump Victory
Tech
- Microsoft’s Copilot Plus Set To Expand To Mini PCs At CES As Windows-Maker Looks To Take On Apple’s Mac Mini
- Apple Rival Huawei, Alibaba And Others Get Boost As China Doles Out Subsidies To Smartphone Buyers
- Quantum Computing Stocks Like Rigetti Computing Are Soaring And This ETF Lets Investors Participate In The Boom Story
- Samsung Challenges Google With $60 Fitbit Killer, Also Brings $200 Budget Smartphone To The US: What You Need To Know
- Apple Settles $95 Million Lawsuit Over Siri Privacy Violations: Here’s The Amount Affected Users Will Receive
- Amazon’s Chinese Rivals Temu And Shein Got Hit Hard By Tariffs In This Country, Is It A Sign Of Things To Come Under Trump?
- Carvana, Unity Software, SuperCom, Rigetti Computing, Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors’ Radars Today
- Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Replaces Global Affairs Chief Nick Clegg With Republican Joel Kaplan Ahead Of Trump Inauguration
Electric Vehicle
- Tesla Delivery Miss Fuels Heated Debate On Autonomy, Robots: Gordon Johnson Compares Optimus With 1980s Chucky Cheese Tech
- EV Sales In US: Honda Prologue, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Equinox Clock Sales Growth In November
- Ahead Of Tesla, Stellantis Reporting Final Sales Numbers, Analysts Predict New-Car Sales In 2024 Expected To Hit Five-Year High
- Tesla Hits Record EV Sales In China Despite Global Dip: Report
- Elon Musk Donates Tesla Shares Worth Over $101 Million To Charity
- Zeekr Targets 320,000 EVs In 2025 As Geely Pushes For Record 2.71 Million Deliveries
- Tesla’s Energy Storage Deployments Hit New Highs In Q4 Even As Vehicle Deliveries Disappoint
- Tesla Overtaken by BYD Again: Chinese Player Becomes World’s Biggest EV Seller In Q4
- Tesla Will Put Cybertruck Involved In Explosion At Trump Hotel Back On Road, Says Elon Musk: ‘We’ll Buff Out The Scratches’
Consumer
- BJ’s Restaurants Taps Panera Bread Founder For Growth: Details
- KB Home Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
Communication
- Bumble Shares Tumble By 45% In 2024: CFO Exit, Competition And Slowing Industry Growth Prompt Analyst To Downgrade The Stock
Industrial
- US Steel Tumbles Nearly 10% In Overnight Trading On Robinhood As Biden Reportedly Plans To Block $14.9B Nippon Steel Merger
- Infrastructure Products Distributor MRC Global Plans Stock Buyback; Shares Climb
Healthcare
- Eli Lilly Joins FDA Lawsuit Over Compounded Obesity Drugs, Seeks ‘Swift End’ And ‘To Protect Its Interests’
Financial
- Warren Buffett’s S&P 500 Fund Strategy Faces New Challenge As Market Concentration Hits Levels Not Seen Since 1930s: Top 10 Companies Now 800X Bigger Than 75% Of Stocks On The Index
- Bill Gates And Jeff Bezos Backed Mining Startup Raises $537 Million, Targets Going Public In Few Years
