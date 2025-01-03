Elon Musk's X Post Sends Adult-Themed Crypto Shooting Up 175%

An adult-themed meme coin went ripping on price charts Thursday after tech mogul Elon Musk dropped a funny post referencing the cryptocurrency.

What happened: BNB Chain BNB/USD-based CumRocket (CUMMIES) skyrocketed 175% in the last 24 hours, resulting in a market capitalization of over $15 million.

The coin outstripped the gains of major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD while its trading volume exploded 1451% to $6 million.

The searing rally followed an X post by the Tesla and Space X CEO that poked fun at the existence of adult-themed digital assets, including CUMMIES and a non-fungible token collection, NFTitties.

The photograph depicted “Pepe the Frog” attempting to understand his tax liabilities from the Internal Revenue Service.

While the popular meme coin Pepe PEPE/USD gained marginally, its variant Apu Apustaja (APU) jumped 13% in response to Musk's post.

Musk might be referring to the IRS delaying new cryptocurrency tax reporting requirements by providing temporary transition relief to investors.

The tech titan’s social activity continues to make waves in the cryptocurrency space. He recently changed his name on X to Kekius Maximus, triggering a massive rally for a coin bearing the same name.

Coins tied to adult themes were also a thing in the intriguing cryptocurrency market, with Mother Iggy (MOTHER), themed around Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, being the most prominent with a market value exceeding $34 million, according to CoinMarketCap.

