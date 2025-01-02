Major U.S. indices ended Thursday in the red with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining 0.4% at 42,392.27 and the S&P 500 down 0.2% at 5,868.55. The tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the day lower by almost 0.2% at 19,280.79.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Carvana Co.
Carvana’s stock saw a decline of 1.87%, closing at $199.56, after hitting an intraday high of $212.89 and a low of $186.86. The stock remains below its 52-week high of $263.61 but well above its low of $40.21. Hindenburg Research announced a short position against Carvana, labeling its recent turnaround as a “mirage.” Despite this, shares have been on the rise, fueled by optimism that the worst might be over for the company.
Unity Software Inc.
Unity Software’s shares rose by 9.08%, closing at $24.51. The stock reached an intraday high of $26.08 and a low of $23.36. Its 52-week high stands at $39.29, with a low of $13.90. Keith Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty,” sparked speculation with a Rick James-themed post, leading to significant market movements, including a surge in Unity’s stock.
SuperCom, Ltd.
SuperCom’s stock skyrocketed by 59.34%, closing at $7.68. It reached an intraday high of $10.80 and a low of $5.11. The stock’s 52-week high is $10.90, with a low of $2.55. The company announced new contracts with major agencies in Kentucky, boosting investor confidence in its advanced public safety technologies.
Rigetti Computing Inc.
Rigetti Computing shares surged by 31.06%, closing at $20. The stock reached its 52-week high of $20 during the day, with a low of $15.30. The company has gained attention due to the release of its 84-qubit Ankaa-3 quantum computer, which features improved gate fidelities and reduced error rates, crucial for advancing quantum computing applications.
Tesla Inc.
Tesla’s stock fell by 6.08%, closing at $379.28, after reaching an intraday high of $392.73 and a low of $373.04. The stock is below its 52-week high of $488.54 but significantly above its low of $138.80. Analysts are divided over Tesla’s fourth-quarter delivery figures, which missed expectations, making 2025 a crucial year for the company.
