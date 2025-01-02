Tesla Will Put Cybertruck Involved In Explosion At Trump Hotel Back On Road, Says Elon Musk: 'We'll Buff Out The Scratches'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that the company will put the Cybertruck that was involved in an explosion outside the Trump International Hotel on New Year's Day back on the road after repairs.

What Happened: “Once we get this Cybertruck back to Tesla, we'll buff out the scratches and get it back on the road,” Musk said in a post on social media platform X while adding that neither the vehicle battery pack nor its tires were damaged as a result of the explosion.

The battery pack never even caught fire and the tires are still inflated!



Once we get this Cybertruck back to Tesla, we'll buff out the scratches and get it back on the road. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025

On Wednesday morning, a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel. The only occupant of the vehicle, believed to be 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, died in the incident and several others sustained injuries.

Why It Matters: According to police officials, the vehicle occupant rented the vehicle on Dec. 28 and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound before the explosion. The police also recovered firearms, fireworks, and gas canisters from the vehicle. An investigation into the motive behind the incident is ongoing.

Musk confirmed on the day of the explosion that it was caused by “fireworks and/ or a bomb” in the truck bed of the rented Cybertruck and is unrelated to the vehicle.

“All vehicle telemetry was positive at the time of the explosion,” Musk then said.

Image via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: