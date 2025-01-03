KB Home Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

KB Home KBH will release earnings for its fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, Jan. 9.

Analysts expect the Los Angeles, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share, up from $1.85 per share in the year-ago period. KB Home projects to report quarterly revenue of $1.99 billion, compared to $1.67 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Sept. 24, KB Home reported third-quarter revenue of $1.75 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.728 billion. The U.S. homebuilder reported third-quarter earnings of $2.04 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.02 per share.

KB Home shares fell 1.6% to close at $64.64 on Thursday .

JP Morgan analyst Michael Rehaut maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $92.5 to $82 on Dec. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $99 to $85 on Dec. 11, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

Wedbush analyst Jay McCanless maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $67 to $75 on Sept. 25, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

B of A Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $75 to $90 on Sept. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

RBC Capital analyst Mike Dahl downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform with a price target of $70 on Sept. 5, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

