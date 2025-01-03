This Portland General Electric Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Cassandra Lee downgraded the rating for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. RRR from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $64 to $51. Red Rock Resorts shares closed at $44.72 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Pablo Singzon downgraded TWFG, Inc. TWFG from Overweight to Neutral but raised the price target from $30 to $33. TWFG shares closed at $30.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Gregg Orrill downgraded the rating for Portland General Electric Company POR from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $52 to $47. Portland Gen Electric shares closed at $43.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson downgraded the rating for RingCentral, Inc . RNG from Strong Buy to Outperform and lowered the price target from $50 to $45. RingCentral shares closed at $34.83 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

UBS analyst Tasso Vasconcellos downgraded Vistra Corp. VIST from Buy to Neutral but raised the price target from $60 to $64. Vista Energy shares closed at $149.66 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

