Why Is SuperCom Stock Jumping Around 100% On Thursday?

SuperCom, Ltd. SPCB shares are rocketing on Thursday after the company disclosed securing two new contracts with major agencies in Kentucky.

SuperCom said it won the contracts by surpassing incumbent providers for each agency, demonstrating confidence in its technologies.

These agreements will implement SuperCom’s advanced public safety technologies, aiming to improve monitoring capabilities and deliver customized, reliable solutions to meet the agencies’ requirements.

This accomplishment broadens SuperCom’s U.S. footprint and solidifies its reputation as a dependable electronic monitoring and public safety system provider.

By building direct relationships with government agencies and delivering customized solutions, SuperCom bolsters Kentucky’s public safety infrastructure with advanced tools aimed at improving offender tracking and promoting rehabilitation.

Ordan Trabelsi, President and CEO, said, “Our growing presence in Kentucky is part of SuperCom’s broader U.S. expansion, where we continue to introduce innovative public safety technologies that address the evolving needs of agencies and communities.”

“This recent success, accompanied by a stream of new contract wins, highlights the momentum we’re experiencing across the U.S., as we strengthen our position as a leading provider of electronic monitoring and public safety solutions.”

Earlier this week, the company announced it secured new contracts with South Dakota Sheriff agencies.

This marks SuperCom’s first expansion into South Dakota, further strengthening its presence in the U.S. South Dakota is the fourth new state the company has entered since August 2024.

Price Action: SPCB shares are up 97% at $9.495 at the last check Thursday.

Image via Shutterstock.