U.S. stock markets experienced a downturn today, with the S&P 500 declining by 1.07%. The NASDAQ also saw a decrease, falling by almost 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined almost 1%. Despite these indices in the red, certain stocks captured significant attention from investors.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Federal National Mortgage Association FNMA

Fannie Mae’s stock surged by 36.14%, closing at $3.39. It reached an intraday high of $3.48 and a low of $2.24, with a 52-week range of $3.65 to $0.93. The stock’s rise followed comments from Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square, who highlighted the potential for Fannie Mae to exit conservatorship, influenced by the incoming Trump administration.

Boeing Co. BA

Boeing’s shares fell by 2.31%, closing at $176.55. The stock hit an intraday high of $178.17 and a low of $170.15, with a 52-week high of $258.59 and a low of $137.03. The decline followed news of a tragic crash involving a 737-800 in South Korea, prompting safety inspections of the aircraft.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. HOLO

MicroCloud Hologram’s stock skyrocketed by 167.08%, closing at $6.41. It reached an intraday high of $7.81 and a low of $3.42, with a 52-week range of $1968 to $1.23. The surge came after the company announced a breakthrough in quantum technology, enhancing control over qubits in a double quantum dot system.

MicroStrategy Inc. MSTR

MicroStrategy’s shares dropped by 8.19%, closing at $302.96. The stock recorded an intraday high of $320.01 and a low of $301.75, with a 52-week high of $542.99 and a low of $43.89. The decline followed the company’s announcement of a significant Bitcoin BTC/USD purchase, adding 2,138 BTC to its holdings. The transaction was valued at nearly $209 million.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock decreased by 3.30%, closing at $417.41. It reached an intraday high of $427 and a low of $415.75, with a 52-week range of $488.54 to $138.8. The decline occurred as the company prepared to report its fourth-quarter delivery numbers, with expectations of 511,000 vehicles delivered.

