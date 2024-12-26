On Thursday, U.S. stocks experienced a slight downturn as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indices both edging lower marginally. The S&P 500 slipped by 0.04% to 6,037.59, while the NASDAQ fell 0.05% to 20,020.36. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a marginal increase of 0.07%, closing at 43,325.80.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Rigetti Computing Inc. RGTI

Rigetti Computing’s stock surged by 36.04%, closing at $15.44. It hit an intraday high of $15.50 and a low of $10.76, with a 52-week range of $0.66 to $15.50. Rigetti Computing was in focus after launching its 84-qubit Ankaa-3 quantum computer with improved hardware. The stock has been in focus as investor attention shifts to Quantum computing and hit an all-time high on Thursday.

GameStop Corp. GME

GameStop shares increased by 5.94%, closing at $32.99. The stock reached a high of $34.37 and a low of $31.60, with a 52-week high of $64.83 and a low of $9.95. The rally was influenced by a Christmas post from Roaring Kitty a.k.a Keith Partick Gil which sparked interest among investors.

Palladyne AI Corp. PDYN

Palladyne AI saw its stock jump by 47.57%, closing at $7.29. The stock’s intraday high was $8.86, with a low of $6.30, and it has a 52-week range of $1.26 to $8.86. The surge followed the company’s announcement of its successful autonomous tracking flight using its Palladyne Pilot AI software.

Phunware Inc. PHUN

Phunware’s stock rose by 27.91%, closing at $5.50. It reached a high of $5.63 and a low of $4.29, with a 52-week high of $24.01 and a low of $2.85. The stock’s volatility is linked to its ties with President-elect Donald Trump and the company’s plans for global expansion.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock experienced a slight decline of 1.76%, closing at $454.13. The stock’s intraday high was $465.33, with a low of $451.02, and it has a 52-week range of $138.80 to $488.54. The company’s Senior Vice President of Automotive, Tom Zhu, highlighted Tesla’s readiness to produce autonomous vehicles efficiently as the Shanghai Megafactory nears completion.

