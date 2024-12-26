Nikki Haley Blasts DOGE Co-Head Vivek Ramaswamy For His Take On 'American Culture' — 'All You Have To Do Is Look At The Border And See How Many Want What We Have'

On Thursday, former U.N. Ambassador and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley took to X to express her support for American workers and culture in response to Department of Government Efficiency Co-head Vivek Ramaswamy.

What Happened: Ramaswamy, who is set to lead DOGE along with Elon Musk under President-elect Donald Trump, had said that the reason why top tech companies often hire foreign-born engineers over U.S.-born engineers isn’t because of IQ deficit but rather because of “culture.”

He said, “A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers.”

Ramaswamy went on to say that under Trump, the U.S. could have a potential “Sputnik” movement and witness the “beginning of a new golden era.”

Haley responded by saying that there was “nothing wrong with American workers or American culture.” She said, “All you have to do is look at the border and see how many want what we have. We should be investing and prioritizing in Americans, not foreign workers.”

Why It Matters: Ramaswamy and Haley have a history of heated exchanges. Haley’s post can be seen as a continuation of her strong stance during the GOP debates. She has been vocal about her disapproval of Ramaswamy’s decision to join TikTok, a platform she considers dangerous due to its connections with the Chinese government.

During the third GOP debate, things turned sour when Ramaswamy accused Haley of hypocrisy for criticizing his use of TikTok while her own daughter was using the platform.

Despite these controversies, Haley emerged as the winner in the third GOP presidential debate, according to a poll conducted by 538, Washington Post, and Ipsos. Ramaswamy, on the other hand, found himself at the bottom of the ratings.

