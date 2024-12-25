How To Watch NFL Christmas Gameday Live On Netflix With Mariah Carey, Beyoncé And Epic Football Matchups

Netflix Inc. NFLX will be the global streaming platform for two marquee NFL games on Christmas Day, 2024. Here's everything you need to know about how to stream the matchups and star-studded performances:

What Happened: Netflix will be streaming two live games. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1 PM ET) and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans (4:30 PM ET).

Special Performances You Won't Want to Miss

Mariah Carey will kick off the day with a new pre-recorded rendition of her iconic holiday hit, "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Before the Chiefs vs. Steelers game, the Voices of Service, a quartet of retired military veterans, will perform the national anthem.

Later, Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix will take the stage for another powerful anthem performance.

During halftime, Beyoncé will debut live tracks from her highly anticipated "Cowboy Carter" album.

How To Stream NFL Christmas Gameday Live

Users will need to log into their Netflix account. These games are available across all Netflix plans, so no matter which subscription tier you're on, you're covered.

Log in to Netflix and tune in at the scheduled times to catch the action as it unfolds.

If you’re new to Netflix, you can easily subscribe and get started by visiting the Netflix website.

How Long Will The NFL Christmas Gameday Be Available On Netflix

In the U.S., the NFL Christmas games will be available for three hours after the livestream ends. Outside the U.S., the games will remain available for 24 hours after the livestream wraps up.

