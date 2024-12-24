Wall Street experienced a positive start to the Santa Rally season, with all major indices and sectors closing higher in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1%, marking its third consecutive session of gains following last week’s volatile Federal Reserve meeting. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 1.35%, nearly erasing last week’s losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session higher by 0.9%.

Tesla Inc. surged 7.35% to close at $462.25, reaching an intraday high of $462.78 and a low of $435.14. The stock has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a low of $138.80. CEO Elon Musk stated that Tesla could surpass the value of all transport companies except SpaceX, provided there is a lot of work and good ideas.

Avinger Inc. soared 125.72% to $1.45, with an intraday high of $1.93 and a low of $1.01. The stock’s 52-week high is $5.45, and the low is $0.39. The company said last week that it had received a Notice of Allowance for a U.S. patent titled "Catheter Device With Detachable Distal End (For The Treatment Of Peripheral Artery Disease)."

Jet.AI Inc. jumped 79.24% to $6.13, hitting an intraday high of $9.99 and a low of $5.85. The stock’s 52-week high is $607.51, with a low of $3.29. The company launched “Ava,” an advanced AI model designed to streamline private jet bookings, which significantly boosted its stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw a modest increase of 0.95% to $22.42, with an intraday high of $22.50 and a low of $22.19. The stock’s 52-week high is $22.50, and the low is $10.34. Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical by acquiring over 1.4 million shares in the third quarter.

Netflix Inc. rose 2.27% to $932.12, reaching an intraday high of $935.85 and a low of $911.70. The stock’s 52-week high is $941.75, with a low of $461.86. Netflix recently filed a lawsuit against Broadcom’s subsidiary VMware over patent infringement, which could impact future operations.

