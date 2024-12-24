Wall Street experienced a positive start to the Santa Rally season, with all major indices and sectors closing higher in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas holiday. The S&P 500 climbed 1.1%, marking its third consecutive session of gains following last week’s volatile Federal Reserve meeting. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 1.35%, nearly erasing last week’s losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the session higher by 0.9%.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.
Tesla Inc. surged 7.35% to close at $462.25, reaching an intraday high of $462.78 and a low of $435.14. The stock has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a low of $138.80. CEO Elon Musk stated that Tesla could surpass the value of all transport companies except SpaceX, provided there is a lot of work and good ideas.
Avinger Inc. soared 125.72% to $1.45, with an intraday high of $1.93 and a low of $1.01. The stock’s 52-week high is $5.45, and the low is $0.39. The company said last week that it had received a Notice of Allowance for a U.S. patent titled "Catheter Device With Detachable Distal End (For The Treatment Of Peripheral Artery Disease)."
Jet.AI Inc. jumped 79.24% to $6.13, hitting an intraday high of $9.99 and a low of $5.85. The stock’s 52-week high is $607.51, with a low of $3.29. The company launched “Ava,” an advanced AI model designed to streamline private jet bookings, which significantly boosted its stock.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited saw a modest increase of 0.95% to $22.42, with an intraday high of $22.50 and a low of $22.19. The stock’s 52-week high is $22.50, and the low is $10.34. Stanley Druckenmiller’s Duquesne Family Office increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical by acquiring over 1.4 million shares in the third quarter.
Netflix Inc. rose 2.27% to $932.12, reaching an intraday high of $935.85 and a low of $911.70. The stock’s 52-week high is $941.75, with a low of $461.86. Netflix recently filed a lawsuit against Broadcom’s subsidiary VMware over patent infringement, which could impact future operations.
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
Read Next:
- Bernie Sanders Is ‘All For’ Canada Becoming The 51st State If The U.S. Will Also Adopt Universal Healthcare
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.