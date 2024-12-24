How Apple's Upcoming Smart Doorbell Compares To Amazon's Ring

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly preparing to enter the smart doorbell market with its upcoming device featuring Face ID. The device is expected to give Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN established Ring offerings a tough challenge.

Users undoubtedly have many questions, and we’re here to address them with an early comparison:

Feature Apple Doorbell (Upcoming) Amazon Ring (Current Models) Facial Recognition Yes, powered by Face ID No, relies on motion detection and recording Privacy Focus Strong emphasis on user privacy Previous concerns about law enforcement access Storage Options Likely iCloud-based Cloud (subscription) and local options User Notifications Alerts on Apple devices (iPhone, Apple Watch) Alerts via Alexa devices and app

See Also: Amazon Analysts See Growth Ahead With AWS In ‘Early Innings Of A Big AI Cycle,’ Advertising Segment Fast-Growing ‘Hidden Asset’

Privacy: A Key Differentiator

Apple's focus on privacy could set its doorbell apart. The device is expected to safeguard user data by restricting access and ensuring video footage is securely stored on iCloud. Apple's reputation for prioritizing user privacy may attract consumers concerned about surveillance risks.

Amazon's Ring has faced criticism over its data-sharing practices. Reports of police accessing Ring footage without user consent have raised alarms among privacy advocates. However, in January, Amazon stated that Ring will no longer permit police departments to request footage from users’ doorbell cameras.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Ecosystem Integration

Apple's upcoming doorbell is reportedly designed to seamlessly integrate with the HomeKit ecosystem. Notifications will likely appear directly on Apple devices such as iPhones and Apple Watches, reinforcing Apple's user-friendly experience.

Conversely, Amazon's Ring works best with Alexa-enabled devices. Users can view live video feeds on Echo Show devices and interact through Alexa.

Revenue: In 2018, Amazon acquired Ring for an estimated $1 billion.

When Will It Launch: Apple’s doorbell is still in the early stages, with no expectation of a market release before the end of next year at the earliest, according to the Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman.

The Global Smart Home Market was valued at $75.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to exceed $423.95 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 24.10% from 2022 to 2028, according to Vantage market research.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock