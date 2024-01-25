Amazon-Owned Ring To Halt Police Requests For Doorbell Camera Footage

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, Amazon.com Inc AMZN owned Ring has announced that it will no longer allow police departments to request doorbell camera footage from users. This decision marks the end of a controversial feature that has been under scrutiny by privacy advocates.

What Happened: Ring will discontinue the “Request for Assistance” tool, which enables police departments and other public safety agencies to request and receive video footage captured by the doorbell cameras through Ring's Neighbors app. The change will be effective immediately, according to a report by AP News on Thursday.

The company did not provide a specific reason for this decision. However, it is the latest in a series of restrictions Ring has imposed on police activity on the Neighbors app, following concerns raised by privacy watchdogs about the company's relationship with police departments across the country.

Despite this change, law enforcement agencies will still be able to make public posts in the Neighbors app and use it to share safety tips, updates, and community events.

Why It Matters: This move by Ring comes after a series of controversies surrounding its privacy practices. In June, Amazon agreed to pay over $30 million to settle Alexa and Ring spying claims with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC revealed a privacy scandal involving a former Ring employee who spied on female customers by placing cameras in their bedrooms and bathrooms.

Ring’s decision to halt police requests for doorbell camera footage could be seen as a step towards addressing privacy concerns.

