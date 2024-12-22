Apple Developing Face ID Smart Doorbell To Unlock Doors By Late 2025

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly developing a smart doorbell camera with Face ID technology that could unlock doors using facial recognition.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his “Power On” newsletter, the innovative device may be released by the end of 2025 "at the soonest."

The smart lock system would function similarly to an iPhone, unlocking doors when a registered user or resident is recognized by the camera. Apple plans to integrate its Secure Enclave chip, which securely stores and processes Face ID data separately from other hardware, ensuring high security.

In his post, Gurman suggests that the device will likely work with third-party HomeKit-enabled smart locks. Apple may also partner with a smart lock manufacturer to deliver a complete system at launch.

Additionally, the doorbell camera is expected to utilize Apple's in-house "Proxima" chip, a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combination set to feature in upcoming HomePod Mini and Apple TV models next year.

“Also next year, Apple will roll out upgrades to existing home devices: its TV set-top box and HomePod mini smart speaker. That will add an advanced wireless chip dubbed Proxima and better support the new Thread standard for wirelessly linking products in the home,” Gurman wrote in the post.

This doorbell camera is part of Apple's broader push into smart home technology under its Apple Intelligence initiative. Rumored products include new smart home cameras, an Apple-branded TV, and smart displays.

These displays are said to include an iPad-like device that attaches magnetically to wall mounts or speaker bases and another equipped with a robotic arm for enhanced flexibility.

Apple's continued expansion into smart home solutions signals its commitment to creating a cohesive ecosystem of devices designed to enhance daily life with seamless integration and advanced security.

