FedEx, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Carnival Corporation & Plc. CCL to report quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share on revenue of $5.93 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Carnival shares gained 0.4% to $25.27 in after-hours trading.
- NIKE, Inc. NKE reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Thursday. Nike reported second-quarter revenue of $12.35 billion, beating analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. The company reported second-quarter earnings of 78 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 65 cents per share. Nike shares slipped 0.5% to $76.68 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. WGO to post quarterly earnings at 20 cents per share on revenue of $672.23 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares gained 2% to $52.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- FedEx Corp. FDX posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter. The company also announced that it has decided to pursue a full separation of FedEx Freight through the capital markets, creating a new publicly traded company. FedEx shares climbed 8.7% to $300.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- BlackBerry Ltd BB reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of two cents per share, beating analyst estimates of a loss of one cent per share, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted quarterly revenue of $162 million. BlackBerry expects fourth-quarter revenue of $126 million to $135 million versus estimates of $161.49 million. BlackBerry shares rose 2% to $3.04 in after-hours trading.
