Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra And S25+ Leaks Feature Sleek Curved Design And Slimmer Bezels Than Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max

New leaks have emerged, offering a glimpse into the design of the upcoming Samsung Electronics Co.'s SSNLF Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+.

What Happened: Images shared by Evan Blass on a private X, formerly Twitter, account showcase the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s sleek curved corners and notably thin display bezels, reported 9To5Google.

The device is depicted running One UI 7, although further details remain scarce from the images alone.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s bezels are reportedly thinner than those on Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The Galaxy S25+ images, posted by the handle Jukanlosreve, suggest minimal changes in hardware design compared to its predecessor.

Source: X

The device features a prominent mmWave window and a slightly modified camera module, maintaining a similar overall appearance to the previous model.

These leaks suggest a significant design shift, featuring curved corners and slimmer bezels, moving away from the previous squared-off aesthetic.

The Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to launch on Jan. 22 next year.

Why It Matters: Counterpoint Research stated in May that Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series dominated the GenAI-capable smartphone market in the first quarter of 2024.

The South Korean smartphone manufacturer reported a net income of 9.78 trillion won ($7.1 billion) for the quarter ending in September.

By the third quarter of 2024, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience (MX) division generated roughly $21.6 billion, according to Statista, making it the largest revenue contributor.

However, Samsung is facing intense competition from both Apple and China’s Huawei Technologies.

