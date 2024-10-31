Samsung Profits Soar, But Company's Nvidia AI Chip Race Lag Allows SK Hynix, Micron To Take The Lead In High-Bandwidth Memory

Samsung Electronics SSNLF, South Korea's largest company, reported a net income of 9.78 trillion won ($7.1 billion) for the September quarter, with its chip division earning 3.86 trillion won ($2.8 billion) in operating profit.

Artificial intelligence and data center server demand remained strong, though mobile chip sales dipped due to inventory adjustments.

Samsung’s delays in NVIDIA Corp‘s NVDA certification for AI memory chips have allowed competitors SK Hynix HXSCF and Micron Technology Inc MU to lead in high-bandwidth memory.

SK Hynix recently posted a record 7.03 trillion won in profit, intensifying pressure on Samsung in a rapidly evolving memory chip market.

Posted In: AsiaEquitiesNewsGlobalMarketsTechartificial intelligencebenzinga neuroData CenterKaustubh Bagalkote
