Wall Street experienced a downturn on Tuesday as major indices fell following a strong retail sales report for November. The data raised concerns about the Federal Reserve’s potential delay in cutting interest rates next year. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.4% and 0.6% respectively, while the Nasdaq 100 declined by 0.3%, with semiconductor stocks leading the losses amid geopolitical tensions.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:
Nukkleus Inc. NUKK
Nukkleus Inc. saw a significant surge of 754.68%, closing at $11.88. The stock reached an intraday high of $17.66 and a low of $1.84, with a 52-week range of $34.16 to $0.40. This dramatic rise followed the company’s announcement of acquiring a 51% controlling stake in Star 26 Capital Inc., which holds a substantial share in RIMON, an Israeli supplier for the Iron Dome missile defense system. This acquisition boosts Nukkleus’s defense ambitions.
Micron Technology Inc. MU
Micron Technology Inc. experienced a modest increase of 0.31%, closing at $108.60. The stock fluctuated between a high of $110.49 and a low of $107.68, with a 52-week range of $157.54 to $78.63. The company is set to release its first-quarter financial results, with analysts expecting revenue to reach $8.72 billion, a significant increase from the previous year. Micron has consistently outperformed revenue estimates in recent quarters.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TEVA
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. saw its stock rise by 26.47%, closing at $20.88. The stock hit an intraday high of $21.05 and a low of $19.03, with a 52-week high of $21.05 and a low of $10. The increase followed the successful completion of a Phase 2b study for a monoclonal antibody targeting inflammatory bowel disease, achieving positive results in clinical remission rates.
Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT
Quantum Computing Inc. shares jumped by 51.53%, closing at $16.79. The stock’s intraday range was $18.06 to $12.60, with a 52-week high of $18.06 and a low of $0.35. The rise came after the company announced a prime contract with NASA for imaging and data processing support, utilizing its Dirac-3 machine to enhance data quality and accuracy.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla Inc. saw a 3.64% increase, closing at $479.86. The stock reached an intraday high of $483.99 and a low of $457.51, with a 52-week range of $483.99 to $138.8. Analyst Dan Ives predicts that Tesla will be a major beneficiary in the tech sector expansion anticipated under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, driven by artificial intelligence and deregulation.
Image Via Shutterstock.com
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
Read Next:
- Billionaire Warren Buffett Paid $120,000 For A Home But Took Out A Mortgage To Do It – Investing That Money Instead Made Him $2 Billion
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.