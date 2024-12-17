Wall Street experienced a downturn on Tuesday as major indices fell following a strong retail sales report for November. The data raised concerns about the Federal Reserve’s potential delay in cutting interest rates next year. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.4% and 0.6% respectively, while the Nasdaq 100 declined by 0.3%, with semiconductor stocks leading the losses amid geopolitical tensions.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nukkleus Inc. NUKK

Nukkleus Inc. saw a significant surge of 754.68%, closing at $11.88. The stock reached an intraday high of $17.66 and a low of $1.84, with a 52-week range of $34.16 to $0.40. This dramatic rise followed the company’s announcement of acquiring a 51% controlling stake in Star 26 Capital Inc., which holds a substantial share in RIMON, an Israeli supplier for the Iron Dome missile defense system. This acquisition boosts Nukkleus’s defense ambitions.

Micron Technology Inc. MU

Micron Technology Inc. experienced a modest increase of 0.31%, closing at $108.60. The stock fluctuated between a high of $110.49 and a low of $107.68, with a 52-week range of $157.54 to $78.63. The company is set to release its first-quarter financial results, with analysts expecting revenue to reach $8.72 billion, a significant increase from the previous year. Micron has consistently outperformed revenue estimates in recent quarters.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. saw its stock rise by 26.47%, closing at $20.88. The stock hit an intraday high of $21.05 and a low of $19.03, with a 52-week high of $21.05 and a low of $10. The increase followed the successful completion of a Phase 2b study for a monoclonal antibody targeting inflammatory bowel disease, achieving positive results in clinical remission rates.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT

Quantum Computing Inc. shares jumped by 51.53%, closing at $16.79. The stock’s intraday range was $18.06 to $12.60, with a 52-week high of $18.06 and a low of $0.35. The rise came after the company announced a prime contract with NASA for imaging and data processing support, utilizing its Dirac-3 machine to enhance data quality and accuracy.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla Inc. saw a 3.64% increase, closing at $479.86. The stock reached an intraday high of $483.99 and a low of $457.51, with a 52-week range of $483.99 to $138.8. Analyst Dan Ives predicts that Tesla will be a major beneficiary in the tech sector expansion anticipated under President-elect Donald Trump’s administration, driven by artificial intelligence and deregulation.

