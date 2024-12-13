Why Is Repare Therapeutics Stock Trading Lower On Friday?

On Thursday, Repare Therapeutics Inc RPTX revealed data from its MYTHIC Phase 1 gynecologic expansion trial evaluating the combination of lunresertib and camonsertib (Lunre+Camo) for endometrial cancer and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC) harboring lunre-sensitizing biomarkers.
As of the data cut-off date of November 14, 51 evaluable patients were enrolled in the gynecologic cancer expansion cohort of the MYTHIC trial.
Across all tumor types treated at the optimized RP2D (n=67), Lunre+Camo therapy showed a favorable and differentiated tolerability profile compared to current and emerging therapies.
The most common adverse event was anemia (26.9%, Grade 3).
Key Cohort Clinical Findings
Key efficacy outcomes from 27 evaluable patients with endometrial cancer show:
- Overall response rate was 25.9% (confirmed ORR in 5 out of 7 patients).
- Clinical benefit was observed in 48.1% of patients, with responses frequently occurring after 12 weeks or more.
- At the 24-week landmark analysis, nearly half of patients experienced durable clinical benefit (24-week PFS [PFS24w] = 43%.
Key efficacy outcomes in 24 evaluable Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer patients show:
- Overall response rate was 37.5% (confirmed ORR in 4 out of 9 patients).
- Clinical benefit was observed in 79% of patients.
- PFS at the 24-week landmark analysis was PFS24w = 45%.
Repare has consulted with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency, who have guided the company’s registrational development plans for Lunre+Camo in gynecologic tumors.
Repare plans to provide the final Phase 3 trial protocols for regulatory clearance imminently and intends to start the first Phase 3 Lunre+Camo trial in endometrial cancer in the second half of 2025.
Additionally, the company expects to initiate a small contribution of components trial in up to 40 patients with endometrial cancer in the first quarter of 2025.
Price Action: RPTX stock is down 52.4% at $1.89 at last check Friday.
Read Next:
Photo via Shutterstock.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.