Eric Trump Promises Digital Revolution Under His Father: 'You're Going To Have The Most Procrypto President In The History Of America'

Eric Trump, son of President-elect Donald Trump, has committed to making his father’s administration the most crypto-friendly in U.S. history. This announcement was made during his keynote speech at the Bitcoin MENA conference held in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

What Happened: Eric Trump said that the U.S. will lead the “digital revolution.” He suggested that cryptocurrency could offer financial solutions to millions of people who have been “let down by the modern world,” reported The Hill.

Eric Trump criticized the traditional banking system as being obsolete and assured that his father’s administration would not overregulate or hinder Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies.

“You're going to have the most procrypto president in the history of America,” said Eric Trump about his father. He asked the audience to imagine a president who “isn't going to allow bitcoin and cryptocurrencies to be overregulated and stifled.”

He also disclosed that cryptocurrency served as a financial lifeline for the Trump family following the Capitol insurrection in 2021, when several banks and corporations cut ties with them.

He attributed this incident as an eye-opener to the potential of the crypto industry. The president-elect had earlier launched the Trump family’s venture into the crypto market, World Liberty Financial, in September. Although it did not meet its $300 million target, the platform reportedly sold about $2.7 million in its first two weeks.

During his address, Eric Trump emphasized that the value of bitcoin soared to $100,000 per token after the president-elect nominated crypto enthusiast Paul Atkins to head the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Why It Matters: Eric Trump has since been vocal about his belief in Bitcoin’s potential to disrupt traditional banking systems, as he expressed at the same event in UAE.

The appointment of crypto enthusiast David Sacks as the "White House A.I. & Crypto Czar" further signals the administration’s commitment to the crypto industry. The president-elect’s promise of a "golden age of America" includes a focus on boosting market metrics, including cryptocurrencies, as reported by Axios in December 2024. This pro-crypto stance is expected to usher in a new era of cryptocurrency-friendly policies.

Photo by Joseph Sohm on Shutterstock

