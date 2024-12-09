Toll Brothers, Oracle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL to report quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.6% to $155.00 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.6% to $155.00 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Casey’s General Stores, Inc . CASY to post quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Casey’s shares climbed 0.5% to close at $422.27 on Friday.

. to post quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Casey’s shares climbed 0.5% to close at $422.27 on Friday. Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI shares climbed in after-market hours trading on Friday after the company received an extension from Nasdaq to file its overdue annual and quarterly reports by Feb. 25. Super Micro Computer shares surged 8.7% to $47.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

After the markets close, MongoDB, Inc . MDB is projected to post quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $497.76 million. MongoDB shares gained 0.8% to $345.99 in the after-hours trading session.

. is projected to post quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $497.76 million. MongoDB shares gained 0.8% to $345.99 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Oracle Corporation ORCL to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $14.11 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.9% to $193.35 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock