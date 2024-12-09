Toll Brothers, Oracle And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL to report quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Toll Brothers shares rose 0.6% to $155.00 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Casey’s General Stores, Inc. CASY to post quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $4.02 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Casey’s shares climbed 0.5% to close at $422.27 on Friday.
- Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI shares climbed in after-market hours trading on Friday after the company received an extension from Nasdaq to file its overdue annual and quarterly reports by Feb. 25. Super Micro Computer shares surged 8.7% to $47.75 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the markets close, MongoDB, Inc. MDB is projected to post quarterly earnings at 69 cents per share on revenue of $497.76 million. MongoDB shares gained 0.8% to $345.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Oracle Corporation ORCL to post quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $14.11 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares gained 0.9% to $193.35 in after-hours trading.
