Why DocuSign Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. DOCU rose sharply in today's pre-market trading r after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 revenue guidance above estimates.

DocuSign reported third-quarter revenue of $754.8 million, beating the consensus estimate of $745.26 million. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 87 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

DocuSign shares jumped 14.1% to $95.43 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC UPC gained 196.2% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after dipping 41% on Thursday.

gained 196.2% to $3.11 in pre-market trading after dipping 41% on Thursday. Zhibao Technology Inc . ZBAO rose 111.7% to $5.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced they will partner with PICC & Munich Re to develop new medical insurance products in China.

. rose 111.7% to $5.08 in pre-market trading after the company announced they will partner with PICC & Munich Re to develop new medical insurance products in China. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd . ADD gained 82.2% to $6.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it regained Nasdaq compliance.

. gained 82.2% to $6.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it regained Nasdaq compliance. Gaxos.ai Inc . GXAI gained 48.6% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Thursday.

. gained 48.6% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after gaining over 10% on Thursday. The Lion Electric Company LEV gained 43.3% to $0.48 in pre-market trading. Lion Electric reached a definitive agreement in respect of the sale of Innovation Center located in Mirabel, Québec for a purchase price of C$50 million.

gained 43.3% to $0.48 in pre-market trading. Lion Electric reached a definitive agreement in respect of the sale of Innovation Center located in Mirabel, Québec for a purchase price of C$50 million. Primega Group Holdings Limited PGHL rose 40.1% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after dipping over 15% on Thursday.

rose 40.1% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after dipping over 15% on Thursday. Rubrik, Inc . RBRK gained 23.2% to $66.11 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

. gained 23.2% to $66.11 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. Asana, Inc . ASAN climbed 21.3% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates.

. climbed 21.3% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY25 guidance above estimates. Satellogic Inc. SATL gained 12.1% to $3.52 in pre-market trading after jumping 20% on Thursday.

Losers

Oriental Rise Holdings Limited ORIS shares tumbled 81.23 to $10.50 in pre-market trading after surging 599% on Thursday.

shares tumbled 81.23 to $10.50 in pre-market trading after surging 599% on Thursday. zSpace, Inc . ZSPC declined 31.7% to $15.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 340% on Thursday.

. declined 31.7% to $15.01 in pre-market trading after jumping 340% on Thursday. Foxx Development Holdings Inc. FOXX shares fell 24.7% to $3.73 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Thursday.

shares fell 24.7% to $3.73 in pre-market trading after jumping 55% on Thursday. PainReform Ltd . PRFX shares fell 23.4% to $3.44 in pre-market trading. PainPerform shares jumped 68% on Thursday after the company announced changes in management including new CFO and CEO appointees.

. shares fell 23.4% to $3.44 in pre-market trading. PainPerform shares jumped 68% on Thursday after the company announced changes in management including new CFO and CEO appointees. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc VRPX fell 21.5% to $0.3069 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday.

fell 21.5% to $0.3069 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Thursday. CAMP4 THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION CAMP fell 21.4% to $7.71 in pre-market trading after gaining 66% on Thursday.

fell 21.4% to $7.71 in pre-market trading after gaining 66% on Thursday. Protara Therapeutics, Inc . TARA fell 17.9% to $4.94 in pre-market trading. Protare Therapeutics shares jumped 70% on Thursday after the company announced results from its ongoing Phase 2 TARA-002 trial in patients with NMIBC.

. fell 17.9% to $4.94 in pre-market trading. Protare Therapeutics shares jumped 70% on Thursday after the company announced results from its ongoing Phase 2 TARA-002 trial in patients with NMIBC. Molecular Templates, Inc . MTEM dipped 17.1% to $0.4472 in pre-market trading after jumping 60% on Thursday.

. dipped 17.1% to $0.4472 in pre-market trading after jumping 60% on Thursday. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc . MIGI shares dipped 16.7% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 94% on Thursday.

. shares dipped 16.7% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 94% on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI fell 15.8% to $11.48 in today's pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter results.

