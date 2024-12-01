Biden Grants 'Full and Unconditional' Pardon To Hunter: 'I Hope Americans Will Understand'

President Joe Biden has granted a full and unconditional pardon to his son in the federal felony gun and tax cases, Hunter Biden, according to an official statement from the White House on Sunday.

What Happened: The President emphasized that he has not meddled with the Justice Department’s decision-making process since he took office. He asserted that his son was selectively and unjustly prosecuted, with charges instigated by his political adversaries in Congress.

Biden argued that individuals are rarely prosecuted solely based on how they complete a gun form, and those who repay their taxes with interest and penalties are typically offered non-criminal resolutions. “It is clear that Hunter was treated differently,” said Biden.

He also referred to a plea deal, agreed upon by the Department of Justice, which fell apart in court due to political pressure. Biden stated that if the plea deal had been upheld, it would have been a fair resolution to Hunter’s cases.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son – and that is wrong,” said the president.

Biden concluded by expressing his faith in the justice system, but also his worry about the impact of raw politics on the process, leading to a miscarriage of justice.

“I hope Americans will understand why a father and a President would come to this decision,” said Biden.

Why It Matters: This decision comes after a series of events that began in 2023 when the White House confirmed that there was no chance of Biden pardoning his son amidst the collapse of a plea deal with the Department of Justice.

In June 2024, Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony gun charges. He later admitted guilt to all nine federal tax charges in September 2024, avoiding a second trial that year.

